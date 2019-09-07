Latest Weather Blog
Texas seats the Tiger Band in nosebleeds, but why?
AUSTIN- Everyone is wondering why the Tiger Band along with the visitor seating is in the nosebleeds of Memorial Stadium. Well, here is your answer.
In Memorial Stadium you see orange across thousands of seats and if you squint your eyes and look to the upper deck, you'll find a sprinkle of purple and gold. LSU was only allotted 3,000 tickets for the UT game, and they’re all in the upper level including the band.
Fans took to social media questioning the seating calling it, petty and unsportsmanlike.
Did the ticket office at Texas put the LSU band in the upper deck in their stadium? That’s as dirty as Norte Dame putting the opposing teams bands on the field on risers. Like Gomer Pyle used to say, “Shame, Shame, Shame”! pic.twitter.com/0mUoCpDVus— Todd Faulkner (@ToddEFaulkner) September 8, 2019
Texas forced the LSU band to sit in the nosebleed seats in the pettiest move of the college football weekend https://t.co/JYp7MUtTvV— Sports Insider (@SportsInsider) September 8, 2019
The thing is, this is the norm for the Texas team. According to SBNation, the same controversy broke out last year when Texas played TCU. The Texas athletics director Chris Del Conte was asked about the poor seating and this was his response.
We moved the visitors section from the lower bowl to give our students a contiguous student section thus creating a fantastic atmosphere for in DKR.. if a visiting team elects to bring their band must sit in the seats allotted for visitors. https://t.co/cS7c1tbS3t— Chris Del Conte (@_delconte) September 23, 2018
SBNation says the decision was made to benefit the students and the overall atmosphere in the stadium. At one point the student section was split into two sections. The seating separated the band from the biggest part of the student section.
So Del Conte decided to move the student section into the former visitor’s section on the southeast side of the stadium, along with the band. This causing the visitor section to be moved into the upper deck, which resulted in the visiting band moving with it.
