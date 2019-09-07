Texas seats the Tiger Band in nosebleeds, but why?

82°
Saturday, September 07 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: Nadeen Abusada

AUSTIN- Everyone is wondering why the Tiger Band along with the visitor seating is in the nosebleeds of Memorial Stadium. Well, here is your answer.

In Memorial Stadium you see orange across thousands of seats and if you squint your eyes and look to the upper deck, you'll find a sprinkle of purple and gold. LSU was only allotted 3,000 tickets for the UT game, and they’re all in the upper level including the band.

Fans took to social media questioning the seating calling it, petty and unsportsmanlike. 

The thing is, this is the norm for the Texas team. According to SBNation, the same controversy broke out last year when Texas played TCU. The Texas athletics director Chris Del Conte was asked about the poor seating and this was his response. 

SBNation says the decision was made to benefit the students and the overall atmosphere in the stadium. At one point the student section was split into two sections. The seating separated the band from the biggest part of the student section. 

So Del Conte decided to move the student section into the former visitor’s section on the southeast side of the stadium, along with the band. This causing the visitor section to be moved into the upper deck, which resulted in the visiting band moving with it.

