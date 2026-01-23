LSU basketball game against Arkansas rescheduled for early tipoff due to winter storm

Fayetteville, Ark. — LSU's men's basketball game against Arkansas, scheduled for Saturday, has been rescheduled to tip off at 4 p.m., according to a post by the Southeastern Conference.

The time was changed due to the incoming winter storm set to affect several Southern States this weekend, including Arkansas.

The game, originally scheduled for 7:30 p.m at the Bud Walton Arena, will be televised on the SEC Network at 4 p.m.

The Tigers, who previously lost to the Florida Gators in a 79-61 defeat, will be facing off against the Razorbacks, who are coming off a 93-68 victory against the Vanderbilt Commodores.