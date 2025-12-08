45°
Latest Weather Blog
Texas handles Southern men's basketball
AUSTIN, Texas - The Southern men's basketball didn't have the magic of the Jaguar women's basketball team on Monday night.
Texas didn't let Southern stick around, beating the Jaguars 95-69.
Malek Abdelgowad led Southern with 17 points in the loss. Michael Jacobs added 11 points for the Jaguars.
Trending News
Southern, now 4-5 this season, won't have to travel to far for their next game with Texas State on Wednesday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
State lawmaker proposes regulation to protect athletes' NIL finances
-
Dozens of oil-covered animals recovered from Smitty's Supply disaster
-
Denham Springs family alleges deputies searched property without warrant; Sheriff pushes back
-
Convicted thief who stole heavy equipment sentenced to 115 months in federal...
-
WBR Fire Chief defends response time after Erwinville house fire that killed...