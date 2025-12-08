45°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Texas handles Southern men's basketball

2 hours 9 minutes 3 seconds ago Monday, December 08 2025 Dec 8, 2025 December 08, 2025 9:03 PM December 08, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Jack Schemmel

AUSTIN, Texas - The Southern men's basketball didn't have the magic of the Jaguar women's basketball team on Monday night.

Texas didn't let Southern stick around, beating the Jaguars 95-69.

Malek Abdelgowad led Southern with 17 points in the loss. Michael Jacobs added 11 points for the Jaguars.

Trending News

Southern, now 4-5 this season, won't have to travel to far for their next game with Texas State on Wednesday.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days