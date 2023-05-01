Texans top Saints 24-6 for 4th consecutive win

Image: New Orleans Saints Facebook

HOUSTON - Brian Hoyer threw for 205 yards and two touchdowns and Houston's defense stifled Drew Brees to help the Texans to a 24-6 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.



The Texans (6-5) have won four games in a row for the first time since winning six straight in 2012.



New Orleans (4-7) dropped its third straight on a day when the team didn't score a touchdown for the first time since 2005, and Brees' streak of games with a touchdown pass was snapped at 45.



Hoyer went 7 for 7 on the opening drive, capped by a 10-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Griffin, to make it 7-0 and give Houston a score on the opening possession for the first time this season.



The last time the Saints didn't score a touchdown was Dec. 24, 2005 against Detroit and Brees' last game without a touchdown pass came on Nov. 29, 2012 against Atlanta.