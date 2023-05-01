61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Texans top Saints 24-6 for 4th consecutive win

7 years 4 months 4 weeks ago Monday, November 30 2015 Nov 30, 2015 November 30, 2015 8:21 AM November 30, 2015 in Sports
Source: Associated Press
By: Kristie Rieken
Image: New Orleans Saints Facebook

Trending News

HOUSTON - Brian Hoyer threw for 205 yards and two touchdowns and Houston's defense stifled Drew Brees to help the Texans to a 24-6 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

The Texans (6-5) have won four games in a row for the first time since winning six straight in 2012.

New Orleans (4-7) dropped its third straight on a day when the team didn't score a touchdown for the first time since 2005, and Brees' streak of games with a touchdown pass was snapped at 45.

Hoyer went 7 for 7 on the opening drive, capped by a 10-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Griffin, to make it 7-0 and give Houston a score on the opening possession for the first time this season.

The last time the Saints didn't score a touchdown was Dec. 24, 2005 against Detroit and Brees' last game without a touchdown pass came on Nov. 29, 2012 against Atlanta.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days