Tennessee man arrested in connection with St. Tammany restaurant burglaries

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - A Tennessee man has been arrested after he allegedly burglarized four different restaurants and ran from police.

The burglaries occurred between 10:30 p.m. Friday night and 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning. A total of four restaurants were burglarized in St. Tammany Parish.

Deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office believe a white box truck was used during the burglaries.

At around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, an STPSO deputy spotted a box truck matching the description of the one used in the burglaries being driven along Collins Boulevard in Covington.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop, but the driver did not comply and eventually fled southbound on U.S. Highway 190, crossing over the median several times, driving into oncoming traffic and striking five vehicles, before heading westbound on I-12.

The driver abandoned the box truck behind a business, near Pinnacle Parkway, and fled on foot into a nearby neighborhood, before being caught by authorities.

25-year-old Malik Morris of Memphis, Tennessee, was taken into custody and charged with a plethora of offenses including resisting arrest by flight, vehicular negligent injuring, aggravated criminal damage to property and simple burglary.

In addition to the four burglaries that occurred Friday night into Saturday morning, Morris has also been tied to another restaurant burglary that occurred in St. Tammany back in June.

This is a developing story.