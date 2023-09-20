94°
Tennessee armed robbery suspect cornered in Denham Springs, taken into custody
DENHAM SPRINGS - A suspected armed robber who fled another state was found in Livingston Parish and arrested Wednesday.
The sheriff's office said the unnamed suspect, wanted on a warrant out of Tennessee, was stopped at a business along Juban Road and taken into custody. Posts on social media reported seeing a large law enforcement response at a dentist office just north of the Juban Crossing shopping center.
No other details on the arrest were immediately available.
