Tenants caught in foreclosure mess worried about living situation

BATON ROUGE - Tenants living at an apartment complex caught up in foreclosure are worried they'll have to move out at a moment's notice. Last week, they received notices on their doors saying the water would be shut off at the end of January.

Debbie Dukes has lived at Summer Grove Apartments on Florida Boulevard since 2022 and contacted 2 On Your Side looking for answers. If she has to move she isn't sure where she'll go.

"I have to find a place on the bus route because I don't have a vehicle," said Dukes.

Summer Grove Apartments is made up of 80 units. Some of those units have broken windows or missing locks. The roof on one area appears to have caved in and air conditioning units stationed on the roof look like they have fallen or are no longer operational. A look inside several units show missing walls, flooring, and mold.

Paul Wells moved in two years ago because it was "cheap and affordable." He stayed while living through the changes.

"It's so run down and damaged, they got rats, roaches, the roof leaks, the hot water smell is so horrible you're scared to take a bath in it it's that frightening," said Wells.

Summer Grove Apartments is considered seized by EBRSO. Tenants learned it was up for sale last summer, but it was the last they heard until the water shutoff notice this month.

"Apparently they don't pay the water and they already took the dumpster in the back, there's no place to put trash," said Dukes.

Trash and discarded furniture is piled in the back of the complex. No one has picked it up.

It's up to the sheriff's office to appoint a keeper of the property, something that hasn't officially happened yet.

"I don't know where to go," said Wells.

They might not have to go anywhere. According to court documents, Barker Property Management is going to be appointed as keeper. Baker Property Management says it plans to keep things operational pending paperwork from EBRSO.