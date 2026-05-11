Tenants at Baton Rouge apartment complex speak out about dangerous living conditions

BATON ROUGE - Tenants living at an apartment complex on Old Hammond Highway say their living conditions are steadily declining.

Ken Robinson lives at the Spires of Sherwood with his son and pays $1,200 a month in rent.

"There are issues with siding, the roof, nothing's been done," he said.

There are broken windows, boarded windows, fire damage, and rotting wood. That's just what's visible on the outside.

"You know, the bathroom has mold issues, maintenance issues, electrical issues," said Robinson.

About two months ago, Robinson says a crew removed the ceiling in one of the bathrooms in his unit. There's still visible mold and exposed beams. The ceiling has not been repaired.

"When you walk into that bathroom, what goes through your mind?" asked 2 On Your Side's Brittany Weiss.

"Filth, basically filth," said Robinson.

For several months, Robinson's dishwasher hasn't worked. There are roaches throughout the unit.

Another tenant named Chanell escaped a domestic violence situation with her two children. She has been living in the Spires of Sherwood for about three years and says it's recently taken a downward turn. The ceiling in one of her bathrooms has also been removed, and it smells of mold.

"She says it's not mildew or mold, and this is livable, and me and my kids and I will be okay," she said.

The "she" is the property manager. On Monday, 2 On Your Side went to the leasing office to ask about the tenant concerns. While someone was seen walking into the building and closing the door, they didn't answer when Brittany knocked.

In Chanell's unit, water cascades from the ceiling in the hallway. She also has a non-functioning dishwasher, and there are roaches crawling throughout the kitchen.

A contractor who was recently hired to make repairs at the complex spoke with 2 On Your Side. He said he required all materials to be on site to begin work, and when they were not, he left the job. He says he's owed $3,000 by the Spires of Sherwood.

For Robinson and Chanell, their living conditions aren't ideal, but it's what is available to them. They are stuck in a lease, while others are afraid to speak up about their situations.

On Monday, a call to the owner of the Spires of Sherwood was not returned.