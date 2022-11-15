Ten students may face criminal charges following a Friday night fight

PLAQUEMINE- Ten students may face criminal charges following a fight on the football field Friday night at Plaquemine High.

Social media video showed players and fans flooding the field. One woman is seen punching a man near the 50 yard line. A different video shows what appears to be that same man, still on the ground, as the same woman starts going toward another adult.

It happened after Plaquemine high lost to Jennings high.

"We have to remain in control of our emotions. Whether we win or lose. You should lose and win with the same emotion," Sheriff Brett Stassi said.

The Iberville Sheriff's Office says the cause of the fight is still unclear.

Stassi says rumors that it all started when a coach spit at a player are just that.

"Something might have happened in the game between players," Stassi said, "But you don't carry that until the end. Then when the game is over, you don't start a fight, which almost turned into a gang fight."

Stassi says one adult, 37-year-old Ashley Jenkins, was arrested on simple battery charges.

By next week, he expects ten students to be booked for their involvement in the fight. Their charges are still being decided.

"These young people will know they did wrong, but it won't be nothing that will follow them for life," Stassi said.

WBRZ stopped by the Iberville School System to speak with the superintendent, but he was not available.

"This is not how we act. This is not what we do. This does not define who Plaquemine High is," Stassi said.

Plaquemine's season ended with that game. Penalties for the team will be determined by the LHSAA.