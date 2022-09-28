Tempers flare in Livingston Parish during meeting about plans to store carbon dioxide under Lake Maurepas

LIVINGSTON PARISH- A meeting about a plan to store carbon dioxide under Lake Maurepas lasted over four hours Tuesday as Livingston Parish councilmembers and residents tried to get their many questions answered.

It was a very emotional meeting, the crowd voiced their opinions loudly.

One person even got kicked out by security from the meeting.

The emotion stems from a project headed by Air Company to store carbon dioxide under the lake.

Some who oppose the project say they fear it will harm the lake and impact how they live.

"Why are we going to allow a company to destroy our way of life, our seafood industry, our boaters that enjoy Lake Maurepas?" one person in opposition asked.

Air Products say they care about the lake and want to make sure they do the research to find the safe places to store carbon dioxide.

"We're the last ones that want anything bad to happen. We have to prove to you that this sight is safe. That is the first thing that is going to happen," a spokesperson with Air Products said.

No decisions about the project have been made and there will likely be more discussions in the future.