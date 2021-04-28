85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Teenager tried to save six-year-old killed in mobile home fire in Iberville Parish

2 hours 37 minutes 46 seconds ago Wednesday, April 28 2021 Apr 28, 2021 April 28, 2021 3:40 PM April 28, 2021 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

IBERVILLE PARISH - A child was killed in a mobile home fire that broke out Wednesday morning.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed that a 6-year-old child was killed when a mobile home fire occurred shortly after 8 a.m. on Elm Street in Grosse Tete. Authorities say three people were home at the time of the fire, a teenage girl and two children.

The teenager and one of the children ran outside when they noticed the smoke. According to reports, the teenager ran back into the burning home to search for the boy before being forced out by the increasing heat and smoke.

Trending News

Deputies say the fire began in the bedroom where the victim was found. Authorities think the fire was caused by an electrical malfunction of an A/C unit.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days