Teenager shot while walking to school Wednesday; former student arrested in recent muggings

BATON ROUGE - A teenager ran home for help after being shot by a former classmate who was trying to rob him on his way to school Wednesday morning.

Police believe the 15-year-old victim was either walking to his bus stop or heading straight to his school, Broadmoor High when a teenage robber approached him with a gun.

At some point in the encounter, the victim was shot and ran back home for help. Paramedics picked the teen up from a neighborhood off Sherwood Forest Boulevard and took the victim to a hospital.

The victim is expected to survive.

The suspect was identified as another 15-year-old who was expelled last semester for undisclosed reasons. Police said the teenage suspect was already on their radar after another robbery earlier this month where another student was attacked.

A police spokesperson called the attack Wednesday a crime of "opportunity," suggesting the teenage mugger was out looking for someone to rob.

"This 15-year-old suspect was out committing crimes, opportunity-type crimes," Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said. "He saw a victim and he would go after that particular victim."

Officers said the suspect was taken into custody later Wednesday morning. Due to the suspect's age, police could not release his identity.