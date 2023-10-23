59°
Teenager killed in head-on crash in East Feliciana Parish Sunday

By: Sarah Lawrence

CLINTON - A teenager was killed in a head-on crash on LA-67 in East Feliciana Parish Sunday evening. 

Louisiana State Police were called to the scene on the highway shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday. Investigators found Morgan Johnson, 17, of Ethel, was driving when for reasons unclear, Johnson failed to negotiate a left-hand curve in the road. When Johnson reentered the roadway, the vehicle crossed the center line and hit an oncoming truck head-on. 

Johnson was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle. Johnson died on the scene.

Toxicology samples were taken from Johnson and the driver of the truck as part of the investigation.

Louisiana State troopers reminded motorists that while not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained.

