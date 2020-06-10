89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Teenager hurt after shooting near N Sherwood Forest Dr.

Wednesday, June 10 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting that left a teen injured Wednesday morning. 

The incident was reported around 10 a.m. on Richcroft Avenue, off N Sherwood Forest Drive. The Baton Rouge Police Department says the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Additional details related to the shooting were not immediately available.

