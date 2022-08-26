83°
Teenager detained after child was shot at Baton Rouge apartment Friday morning
BATON ROUGE - A teenager was questioned Friday morning after another child was reportedly shot and wounded at an apartment complex.
The shooting was first reported shortly before 8 a.m. at the Copper Ridge apartments on Lobdell Boulevard, south of Greenwell Springs Road.
Sources told WBRZ that the victim was taken to a hospital by an adult before paramedics arrived. Another juvenile was detained after the incident and was said to be 15 years old.
A Baton Rouge Police spokesperson said the department responded to the shooting but had yet to figure out exactly what happened.
This is a developing story.
