Teenager detained after child was shot at Baton Rouge apartment Friday morning

1 hour 58 minutes 14 seconds ago Friday, August 26 2022 Aug 26, 2022 August 26, 2022 10:59 AM August 26, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A teenager was questioned Friday morning after another child was reportedly shot and wounded at an apartment complex.

The shooting was first reported shortly before 8 a.m. at the Copper Ridge apartments on Lobdell Boulevard, south of Greenwell Springs Road. 

Sources told WBRZ that the victim was taken to a hospital by an adult before paramedics arrived. Another juvenile was detained after the incident and was said to be 15 years old. 

A Baton Rouge Police spokesperson said the department responded to the shooting but had yet to figure out exactly what happened.

Trending News

This is a developing story. 

