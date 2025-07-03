92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Teenager arrested for alleged connection to fatal shooting on Avenue J

2 hours 27 minutes 20 seconds ago Thursday, July 03 2025 Jul 3, 2025 July 03, 2025 11:45 AM July 03, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a 16-year-old allegedly connected to the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Victor Lapharohs

The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers were dispatched to the corner of Woodpecker Street and Avenue J around 3:15 p.m.. When they arrived, they found a man, later identified as Lapharohs, shot to death in a nearby parking lot. 

BRPD announced they had arrested a 16-year-old allegedly involved in the shooting on Thursday. 

Trending News

The teenager was booked into Juvenile Detection for principal to second-degree murder.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days