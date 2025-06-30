82°
One killed in shooting along Woodpecker Street
BATON ROUGE - One person was killed in a shooting along Woodpecker Street on Monday afternoon.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers were dispatched to the corner of Woodpecker Street and Avenue J around 3:20 p.m.
Police said a person was found shot to death.
No additional information has been released.
