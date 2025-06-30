82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One killed in shooting along Woodpecker Street

1 hour 9 minutes 56 seconds ago Monday, June 30 2025 Jun 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 3:55 PM June 30, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was killed in a shooting along Woodpecker Street on Monday afternoon. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers were dispatched to the corner of Woodpecker Street and Avenue J around 3:20 p.m. 

Police said a person was found shot to death.

No additional information has been released. 

