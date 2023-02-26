Teenage girl shot to death Saturday night while driving on I-110 North; believed to be targeted attack

BATON ROUGE - A teenage girl was murdered in a targeted attack while she was driving down I-110 Saturday night.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said 17-year-old Nykobia Keller was with a friend driving near the Hollywood Street exit when she was shot at 10:37 p.m.

"They were riding in their vehicle, and a second vehicle pulled alongside them, started shooting, struck the driver. She was able to pull over, they called for medical and police assistance and upon our arrival, she died at the scene," BRPD spokesperson Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.

Police say the passenger was unharmed.

"We do not believe this was a random shooting. We believe that a vehicle was indeed following them onto the interstate," McKneely said.

Officers did not elaborate when asked why they believe someone was trying to murder Keller. No arrests have been made and police say they do not have a suspect at this time.

WBRZ reached out to Keller's family. Her aunt, Mary Cash Roberson, said Keller is leaving behind a four-month-old son.

"She was a loving and caring young woman and loved being a mom... I want justice for her cause they didn't have to do my baby like that," Roberson said.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome issued the following statement Sunday afternoon:

The recent shootings on the interstate are both alarming and saddening. My administration has been aggressively working to address public safety. The recent reduction in violent crime has been a part of an existing strategy to make our community more safe. We are committed to continuing this work.

Our law enforcement community will stand together to capture the person or persons perpetrating these horrible acts of violence. Anyone with information concerning these shootings should come forward immediately. Call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP.

To the families of the victims in these cowardly acts of violence, I offer my deepest condolences. Additionally, I want you and every member of our community to know we’re working diligently to apprehend the person or persons responsible for these shootings. We will catch them.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact BRPD at (225) 389-4869.