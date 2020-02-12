Teen with ties to NBA Youngboy indicted in murder of 17-year-old

BATON ROUGE - A grand jury indicted Davaughn Tate, a teen with ties to Baton Rouge rapper NBA Youngboy, in the murder of 17-year-old Javon Brown.

Brown was shot to death walking home from school on Ottowa Dr. in December of 2019. Investigators believe Davaughn was the shooter.

The court has yet to decide on the fate of the two other suspects, Jeffery Tate, Davaughn's brother, and Kevin Anderson. Jeffery Tate is now requesting to move to California with NBA Youngboy, also known as Kentrell Gaulden.

Investigators believe Anderson was wounded by the same bullet that killed Brown. Anderson and Jeffery Tate were arrested as principals to second-degree murder.