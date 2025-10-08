Teen who was given 'second chance' after shooting and killing dad now back in jail

BATON ROUGE — Anthony Templet, the Baton Rouge teen who shot and killed his father in 2019, but was given only probation, is back in jail.

According to the arrest report, in July, Templet was pulled over for an illegal window tint. The officer found weed and an open bottle of vodka. Templet was charged with intent to distribute, having an open container and contributing to the delinquency of a minor because there was a 15-year-old with him. He's been in jail since.

"This is a sad moment, right? This is a sad call to receive that Anthony's gotten in trouble," said Templet's attorney, Jarrett Ambeau. He was crucial in securing Templet's plea deal and extended his involvement in Templet's life past his criminal case.

What was first viewed as a privileged kid murdering his dad turned out to be a sad story of neglect and abuse, as revealed in a Netflix documentary.

Though he was indicted for second-degree murder, the East Baton Rouge District Attorney's office agreed to let him plead to negligent homicide after learning about his abusive home life at the hands of his father. He was given five years' probation.



"This will be a success story for everyone involved if he takes this opportunity and turns into a productive member of society and has a full life. That's all we can hope," said ADA Dana Cummings in 2021.

Fast forward four years, and Templet is currently sitting in a Pointe Coupee jail cell.

"He was raised in an environment that was extremely neglectful, and so he has very limited tools in life. Very limited experience and ideas about how to be an adult and so I did everything that I could with an adult. He's an adult, not a child, and he's not my child."

Before his most recent arrest, Templet had largely been living off of donations to a GoFundMe set up by Ambeau after the Netflix documentary aired.

Support for Templet poured in to the tune of $100,000.

"He bought a car, I know he did that. He was paying his rent, bought clothes..."

Templet has a $75,000 bond, of which he would have to pay about $8,000; however, despite the donations, he's unable to post it.

"I think if he still had money in the bank, he would have bonded himself out, so I don't think he has any," Ambeau said.

Though he's disappointed in Templet's choices, Ambeau said he understands them.

"He has been given a second chance at life, for sure. I think that's an accurate statement. Whether or not that means a chance without any mistakes or any errors, I think that's a bit of stretch for a young man that was raised in the place he was raised."

Templet is set to be sentenced on the drug and alcohol charges on Thursday. Ambeau expects him to get credit for time served and be released. He hopes Templet can find some sort of mentor or program to keep him on the right path.