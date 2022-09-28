Teen wearing ankle monitor shot up car outside school Wednesday, now in custody

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a 15-year-old student accused of shooting up a car belonging to the parents of another student at Second Chance Academy Wednesday.

The 15-year-old, whose name has not been released, is required to wear an ankle monitor after his arrest in a previous shooting.

No one was injured in the gunfire Wednesday morning at the school in the 6748 Renoir Ave, which police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, said led to police being called about 10:30 a.m. It arose out of an argument between the students, McKneely said.

At first, school staff told WBRZ that they found the damaged car in the parking lot and did not believe it had anything to do with the education center. Police later said they believe the incident stemmed from an ongoing issue among students.

McKneely said information about the prior shooting in which the 15-year-old was arrested was not immediately available, and he did not know whether the ankle monitor has a GPS feature.

The neighborhood was highlighted by Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul last week when he zeroed-in on troubled gang spots. He said he was concerned about escalating violence in the Melrose East community, the once-bustling neighborhoods that built up around Bon Marche Mall before it was torn down.

Police said the 15-year-old suspect was in custody around 2 p.m. Wednesday.