Teen sentenced to 25 years in prison for 2019 killing

BATON ROUGE - The last two years have been an emotional rollercoaster for the family of 74-year-old Angela Haymon, who was gunned down outside of her home in December 2019.

“My mom’s biggest fear was being preyed upon and that’s exactly how her life ended," Haymon's daughter, Becky Everton, said.

Haymon's killer, Xavier Cade, was newly 15-years-old at the time of the murder. Now 17, he was sentenced Thursday morning to 25 years in prison for manslaughter as part of a plea deal.

The sentence holds little value to Haymon's family, who was hoping for more action after the horrifying killing.

"It’s really hard to put a number on my mother’s life. We agreed to the 25 years but that’s also the law and the judge did a really good job of upholding the law but that put limits on what this young man could be sentenced to," Everton said.

While awaiting trial, Cade did not stay out of trouble. Last October, he was caught trying to purchase a handgun with counterfeit money after allegedly disabling his ankle monitor.

That same month, Cade and four others staged a violent escape from the Baton Rouge juvenile detention center he was being held at. He was caught and taken back into custody, only to try to escape again in November.

“Even the judge mentioned this morning that Mr. Cade was very lucky to not receive a life sentence," Everton said.

Now, Cade will be locked up among adults in state prison. The thought doesn't bring much relief to Haymon's family.

“It’s really hard to feel relief when there is a child that just completely made some stupid decisions that completely destroyed his life. So there’s no win in that.”

Moving forward, the family says they are focused on healing and advocating for stricter sentencing for juveniles that commit violent crimes.

Cade will be eligible for parole in 18 years. With good behavior, that time could be reduced even further.