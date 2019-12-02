Teen attacked, shot walking home in neighborhood off Central Thruway

BATON ROUGE - Sheriff's deputies set up a perimeter Monday as they searched a neighborhood off the Central Thruway for three people who attacked and shot a teenager walking home.

The shooting was reported around 2:46 p.m., the sheriff's office said. Three men started arguing with a teenager and one of the three shot the boy, authorities said.

After the shooting, the three ran away.

The teen was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, sources said.

The shooting was reported on the 3200 block of Ottawa Drive in the back of a neighborhood about a mile north of Florida Boulevard between Central Thruway and North Stevendale Road.