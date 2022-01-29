52°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Teen allegedly threatened to shoot sheriff on social media

41 minutes 17 seconds ago Saturday, January 29 2022 Jan 29, 2022 January 29, 2022 1:16 PM January 29, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

LAPLACE - An 18-year-old is being held on a $500,000 bond after threatening to shoot a sheriff and other law enforcement officials on social media.

The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office began investigating Jakai'lyn Russell after getting tipped off about a threatening Instagram post. The video reportedly showed Russell waving a handgun and threatening to shoot St. John Sheriff Mike Tregre and other officers.

The sheriff's office contacted State Police, which obtained a warrant for Russell's arrest.

Trending News

Russell turned himself in Wednesday and was booked on a charge of threatening a public official.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days