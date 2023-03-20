Teen allegedly held group captive inside car before gunfire erupted; 11-year-old boy killed

BATON ROUGE - A teenager was allegedly holding a car full of people at gunpoint when bullets started flying, leaving an 11-year-old dead and the suspect wounded.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 11-year-old Matthew Fortenberry was shot multiple times on Crestway Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday. Fortenberry was reportedly sitting inside of a vehicle with several other people when the shooting happened. Fontenberry was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Officers located a 17-year-old who was allegedly involved in the shooting. He was also suffering from gunshot injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he was later arrested for first-degree murder, four counts of attempted first-degree murder, false imprisonment, and illegal discharge of a firearm.

A BRPD spokesperson released additional details Friday, saying that the teenage suspect had apparently been feuding with the victim's family member and that he was holding a car full of people captive with the intent of drawing that person out. At some point, someone shot the 17-year-old, and the teen started shooting while running away from the car.

"Next thing you know, there were cops everywhere. It was all taped around my house. We didn't want to go outside," a neighbor said.

One woman says her power went out as soon as they heard the gunshots.

"All of a sudden we heard loud gun shots, the power went out ,and we got on the floor," the neighbor said.

District Attorney Hillar Moore told WBRZ on Friday that he hopes to prosecute the teenage suspect as an adult. The teen is due in juvenile court on Monday.

EBR Schools told WBRZ grief counselors have been at Glen Oaks Park, where Fontenberry went to school, since early Friday morning.