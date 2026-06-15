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Miss Louisiana Pageant to take place this week with contestants competing for $69,000 in scholarships
MONROE — The Miss Louisiana Pageant is gearing up with 30 young women competing for the crown in Monroe this week.
The winner of the pageant will not only be crowned as Miss Louisiana 2026 but will also receive $69,000 in college scholarships.
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The preliminary competition will take place on Thursday and Friday, with the finals being broadcast live statewide on Saturday at 8 p.m.
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