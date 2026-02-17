Tee Mamou Mardi Gras: Where revelers chase chickens and steal the shoes off your feet

IOTA - There's something different about Mardi Gras at Tee Mamou.

Revelers celebrate the holiday by chasing chickens and hunting for gumbo ingredients through the area. If you aren't careful, they may even steal the shoes off your feet.

It's a tradition dating back decades that the area prides itself on keeping alive.

For Capitaine Todd Frugé, it's a family affair. He's served as capitaine for 28 years, a role he stepped into after his father did it for 31 years.

“All those that came before us kept it, we have a responsibility to keep it going, you know? If not it’d be lost," Frugé said.

For others like Peggy Frey, the tradition is a way to remember those who are no longer with us. Frey says this is her first year back on the route after her late husband, David, passed away.

"It’s memories, you know? Just living up to his name, his reputation, and he enjoyed this so much," Frey said.