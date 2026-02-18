63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Morning Commute

Wednesday, February 18 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: Dayla Galmore

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

Ramps Opened in Kleinpeter on Pecue Lane NB/SB at I- 10.

The Plaquemine ferry is out of service due to fog.

