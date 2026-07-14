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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
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The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
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New AI data center in West Feliciana Parish to host hiring event
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Courtney Bridge over Tickfaw River in Livingston Parish closed for safety reasons
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Deputy U.S. marshal shot and killed in Alexandria while pursuing wanted fugitive
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Protective order issued against Pastor Tony Spell
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One person critically injured in shooting at Jefferson Highway apartment complex