Deputy U.S. marshal shot and killed in Alexandria while pursuing wanted fugitive

ALEXANDRIA — A deputy U.S. Marshal was shot and killed while serving an arrest warrant on a fugitive in Alexandria, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. in the Rutland Road area. The Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office said detectives, along with members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Task Force, were conducting a law enforcement operation to arrest a wanted fugitive when the shooting occurred.

The suspect is in custody, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

The FBI is leading the investigation into the deputy's death. The Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation into the shooting itself.

"The FBI responded to an incident this afternoon in Alexandria with the Alexandria Police Department, Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office and Louisiana State Police," the FBI New Orleans Field Office said.

"Because this is a very active and ongoing investigation, we cannot comment further at this time," a spokesperson for the FBI said.

The deputy was assigned to the Western District of Louisiana Fugitive Task Force. Per U.S. Marshals Service policy, the deputy's name will not be released until all investigations surrounding the shooting are complete.