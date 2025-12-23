62°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The Plaquemine ferry is out of service due to fog
4:50a: Accident in Baton Rouge on Airline Hwy SB between Prescott Road; Airline Hwy. closed at Prescott Road around 5:20 a.m.; CLEARED
5:30a: Accident in Baton Rouge on Wax Rd at Cloudland Drive; CLEARED
7a: Closed due to accident in Gonzales on Black Bayou Rd (La 934) EB/WB between Roddy Rd and La 44; CLEARED
Trending News
7:15a: Accident With Injury in Walker on Walker North Rd SB at Florida Blvd
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
$900 million in FEMA funding awaits Homeland Security Kristi Noem's approval, according...
-
Police searching for man wanted in Lorraine Street killing
-
At least 5 killed after Mexican Navy plane on medical mission crashes...
-
East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office hosts Holiday Ham Giveaway at Glen Oaks...
-
LaPlace woman accused of setting house on fire with a child inside
Sports Video
-
Lane Kiffin releases LSU Football coaching lineup for 2026 season
-
Chiefs considering a move to Kansas from Missouri
-
LSU basketball survives scare from former Scotlandville star
-
REPORT: LSU is expected to hire Ole Miss running backs coach Kevin...
-
LSU women's basketball handles UT-Arlington at home, wins 110-45