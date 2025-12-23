62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Morning Commute

3 hours 23 minutes 21 seconds ago Tuesday, December 23 2025 Dec 23, 2025 December 23, 2025 5:09 AM December 23, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Abigail Whitam

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The Plaquemine ferry is out of service due to fog

4:50a: Accident in Baton Rouge on Airline Hwy SB between Prescott Road; Airline Hwy. closed at Prescott Road around 5:20 a.m.; CLEARED

5:30a: Accident in Baton Rouge on Wax Rd at Cloudland Drive; CLEARED

7a: Closed due to accident in Gonzales on Black Bayou Rd (La 934) EB/WB between Roddy Rd and La 44; CLEARED

Trending News

7:15a: Accident With Injury in Walker on Walker North Rd SB at Florida Blvd

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days