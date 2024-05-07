76°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Commute
Trending News
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Iberville bait, tackle store burns in early-morning fire
-
Report: EBR judge rejects plea deal, schedules trial for man accused of...
-
BRPD: Teenager taken into custody after shooting adult during argument Monday
-
Killian leaders share plan on restoring water to town, whole project could...
-
Federal judges want Louisiana to explore how quickly lawmakers could draw new...
Sports Video
-
LSU great Haleigh Bryant opts for return to LSU
-
Syndey Berzon tosses gem, LSU softball beats Arkansas 1-0
-
LSU Baseball falls 7-5 in game three against Auburn, but clinches series
-
Jay Clark joins Michael Cauble to talk about LSU Gym's historic season
-
Fans welcome LSU Gymnastics team back to Baton Rouge after first NCAA...