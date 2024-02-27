TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Commute

70°
1 hour 48 minutes 30 seconds ago Tuesday, February 27 2024 Feb 27, 2024 February 27, 2024 6:28 AM February 27, 2024 in Team 2 Traffic
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

7:50 a.m.: DONALDSONVILLE- Closed due to damaged railroad crossing on Hwy 70 Both EB/WB between Hwy 3089 and Hwy 3120

6:27 a.m.: Breakdown on I-10 Westbound at Dalrymple leaving left lane blocked and heavy delays building **CLEARED**

