TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
7:50 a.m.: DONALDSONVILLE- Closed due to damaged railroad crossing on Hwy 70 Both EB/WB between Hwy 3089 and Hwy 3120
6:27 a.m.: Breakdown on I-10 Westbound at Dalrymple leaving left lane blocked and heavy delays building **CLEARED**
