72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Pentagon releases names of troops killed in drone strike in Kuwait

3 hours 6 minutes 40 seconds ago Tuesday, March 03 2026 Mar 3, 2026 March 03, 2026 5:41 PM March 03, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press
Top left: Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor; Top right: Capt. Cody Khork; Bottom left: Sgt. Declan Cody; Bottom right: Sgt. 1st Class Noah Tietjens

The Pentagon has released the names of four of the six service members who have been killed in the Iran war, saying they died in a drone strike in Kuwait.

All four Army Reserve soldiers were killed Sunday when a drone hit a command center in Port Shuaiba, Kuwait. That was just a day after the U.S. and Israel launched its military campaign against Iran, which has launched retailatory strikes.

All were assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command in Des Moines, lowa.

Trending News

Killed were Capt. Cody A. Khork, 35, of Winter Haven, Florida; Sgt. 1st Class Noah L. Tietjens, 42, of Bellevue, Nebraska; Sgt. 1st Class Nicole M. Amor, 39, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota; and Spc. Declan J. Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, lowa.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days