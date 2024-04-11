62°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Thursday Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
Storm debris on Old Perkins (La 427) Both NB/SB at Plantation Boulevard
Closed due to flooding on Evangeline Road Both NB/SB between River Road and Airline Highway
Road blocked due to fallen tree on Louisiana Highway 421 Both EB/WB between US 61 and Louisiana Highway 10
Road closed on Burbank Drive WB between Bluebonnet Blvd and Westhaven Blvd causing heavy delays around the area
April is Safe Digging Month
Baton Rouge Dollar Tree employee arrested after allegedly setting fire to store...
More than 4,000 West Feliciana Parish residents still without power 12 hours...
$$$ Best Bets: A Tradition Unlike Any Other! $$$
Testimony wraps in trial over 2020 shooting death of panhandler outside Trader...