TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Thursday Commute

5 hours 59 minutes 46 seconds ago Thursday, April 11 2024 Apr 11, 2024 April 11, 2024 5:36 AM April 11, 2024 in Team 2 Traffic
Source: WBRZ
By: Lauren Hawkins

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

-

Storm debris on Old Perkins (La 427) Both NB/SB at Plantation Boulevard

-

Closed due to flooding on Evangeline Road Both NB/SB between River Road and Airline Highway

-

Road blocked due to fallen tree on Louisiana Highway 421 Both EB/WB between US 61 and Louisiana Highway 10

-

Road closed on Burbank Drive WB between Bluebonnet Blvd and Westhaven Blvd causing heavy delays around the area

