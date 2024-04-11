TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Thursday Commute

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

Storm debris on Old Perkins (La 427) Both NB/SB at Plantation Boulevard

Closed due to flooding on Evangeline Road Both NB/SB between River Road and Airline Highway

Road blocked due to fallen tree on Louisiana Highway 421 Both EB/WB between US 61 and Louisiana Highway 10

Road closed on Burbank Drive WB between Bluebonnet Blvd and Westhaven Blvd causing heavy delays around the area