TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Roundabout open at I-12 Walker exit after 18-wheeler overturned

WALKER - An 18-wheeler overturned in the north roundabout at the Walker exit of I-12 on Tuesday.

The Walker Police Department posted a picture of the overturned vehicle on Facebook.

It was not immediately clear whether there were any injuries or how many lanes were blocked, but traffic maps showed delays Tuesday afternoon.

The blockage has since been cleared.