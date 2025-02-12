77°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Portion of Thomas H. Delpit Drive blocked by tree
BATON ROUGE - A downed tree is blocking Thomas H. Delpit Drive near Myrtle Avenue and crews are working to clear the roadway.
The debris is in the 1100 block of Thomas Delpit. WBRZ first reported the blockage at 1:45 p.m.
The tree fell as winds picked up. More wind and eventually storms are likely later. A Tornado Watch is in effect for the entire Capital Area until 8 p.m.. CLICK HERE for the latest from the Storm Station.
