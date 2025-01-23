52°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Most interstates, bridges reopened Thursday
BATON ROUGE - Most interstates and bridges reopened Thursday afternoon as temperatures rose across southeast Louisiana.
The Mississippi River Bridge reopened.
The only other closure in East Baton Rouge Parish was Interstate I-110 between the 10/110 split and U.S. 61 Natchez.
