Mamou residents confused about Mardi Gras celebrations after last year's events ended with two dead

MAMOU — Residents in Mamou were left confused about the future of their Mardi Gras celebrations after Mamou town councilman and Mardi Gras organizer Derrell Thomas shared a post on Facebook on Wednesday.

In the post Thomas shared, "that there will be no Mardi Gras events hosted this year, including Monday night and Fat Tuesday festivities.

Thomas claimed the pause in festivities was to "reset, restructure, and establish clearer expectations for the future."

This comes after last year's Mardi Gras concert ended with two people dead and more than a dozen injured when the event erupted with gunfire.

"A key part of this reset includes prioritizing safety, ensuring appropriate planning, and hiring the proper amount of law enforcement and security personnel to adequately support an event of this size," Thomas shared in his post.

However, not all Mardi Gras events were cancelled.

While the Northside of Mamou's Mardi Gras events featuring Zydeco bands and large crowds have been cancelled, the Southside's traditional Courir de Mardi Gras will still take place, according to a report by KATC.

Mamou Police Chief Charles Patrick Hall told KATC that the town of Mamou limited festivities to one side of town in an effort to improve safety.

Candace Terry, a resident of Mamou, shared with the outlet that she believed there shouldn't be two separate Mardi Gras celebrations to begin with.