Man arrested for allegedly impersonating a police officer while attempting to steal from Walmart

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police arrested a man on Sunday for claiming to be an undercover officer while attempting to steal from a Neighborhood Walmart on Old Hammond Highway.

According to arrest records, 40-year-old Byron Owens was confronted by a Walmart employee while allegedly attempting to steal. Once caught, the employee told officers that Owens tried to leave the store without the stolen items before claiming that he was an "undercover cop."

Owens allegedly flashed what appeared to be a firearm at the employee and told him, "You see this ... that tell you that I'm a police officer."

Officers later detained Owens on Gwenadele Avenue, and upon investigation discovered that the "firearm" was only a rifle stock.

After being transported to police headquarters, Owens allegedly told officers that he was an undercover police officer who worked for all the departments.

Owens was arrested on several charges, including false impersonation of a police officer, theft and aggravated assault.