Three people dead in fiery car crash along I-10 in West Baton Rouge Parish

By: Domenic Purdy and Abigail Whitam

PORT ALLEN — Three people are dead after an early Monday morning crash along I-10 eastbound in West Baton Rouge Parish, a Louisiana State Police spokesperson said. 

According to LSP, the crash happened around 4 a.m. when a car drove into the woods and burst into flames after hitting a tree between the Grosse Tete and Lobdell exits in West Baton Rouge Parish. 

Troopers said that all three people inside the car died in the fire. 

LSP is investigating what led to the crash. 

