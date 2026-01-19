53°
Latest Weather Blog
Three people dead in fiery car crash along I-10 in West Baton Rouge Parish
PORT ALLEN — Three people are dead after an early Monday morning crash along I-10 eastbound in West Baton Rouge Parish, a Louisiana State Police spokesperson said.
According to LSP, the crash happened around 4 a.m. when a car drove into the woods and burst into flames after hitting a tree between the Grosse Tete and Lobdell exits in West Baton Rouge Parish.
Troopers said that all three people inside the car died in the fire.
LSP is investigating what led to the crash.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'My Missing Mind' documentary shares LSU alumnus' survival story after encephalitis battle
-
One injured in stabbing on Iberville Street, officials say
-
Mamou residents confused about Mardi Gras celebrations after last year's events ended...
-
Volunteers join forces to pack meals for those facing food insecurity in...
-
LSU's Tiger Girls dance team secures two second-place finishes at national championship