Volunteers join forces to pack meals for those facing food insecurity in remembrance of MLK Day

BATON ROUGE — Volunteers from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, Healthy Blue Louisiana and Entergy Louisiana, along with guests from LSU Athletics, will be coming together to pack meals for those facing food insecurity on Monday in remembrance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The volunteers will gather at the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank and work in teams to pack red beans and rice meal kits as part of Volunteer Louisiana's and Feeding Louisiana's statewide Million Meals for MLK campaign.

Abigail Whitam, with 2une In, visited the food bank Monday morning to learn more about the campaign. Organizers told her that food banks are in dire need of food following the holidays, and that events like this are vital to helping support communities.