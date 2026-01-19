59°
St. George Fire Department responds to fire on Cloverland Avenue off Airline Highway
ST. GEORGE — The St. George Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 11700 block of Cloverland Avenue on Monday.
The fire, first reported by the department around 11 a.m., occurred near the intersection of Benefit Drive off Airline Highway.
Fire crews ask that all travelers avoid the area at this time.
