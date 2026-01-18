34°
One injured in stabbing on Iberville Street, officials say
BATON ROUGE — Authorities are investigating a Sunday night stabbing on Iberville Street.
The stabbing occurred around 5:50 p.m., leaving one person injured. The victim was transported to a local hospital.
Officials are currently on the scene.
