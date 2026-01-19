Ten Commandments posters donated to Louisiana Public Schools during legal battle

BATON ROUGE — Almost all of the public school systems in Louisiana received posters featuring the Ten Commandments to be hung up in classrooms if approved by a federal appeals court, according to a report by The Advocate.

A state law requiring public K-12 schools and colleges to display the Ten Commandments in every classroom was declared unconstitutional by a U.S. district court and the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which will rehear the case on Tuesday.

The posters were donated by the Louisiana Family Forum, a conservative advocacy group promoting "biblical principles." The group raised about $40,000 to print and deliver the posters to 64 out of the state's 69 school districts, Louisiana Family Forum President Gene Mills told The Advocate.

The posters, allegedly designed by Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill's Office, feature the commandments with informational text and photos, including a picture of House Speaker Mike Johnson.

In addition to the posters, school districts also received a copy of legal guidance that Murrill issued in January of 2025, claiming her office would defend any school sued for displaying the posters in court. Murril released a statement on Friday claiming her office was not involved with sending the posters, and argued that the law is constitutional despite the court rulings, according to the paper.

In 2024, a multi-faith group in Louisiana public schools filed a lawsuit following Gov. Jeff Landry signing the Ten Commandments law. Families argued the law violated their First Amendment right to religious freedom.

The posters weren't sent to school systems where the suing families' children attended, including East Baton Rouge, Livingston, Orleans and St. Tammany, as well as public colleges and universities.

Murill argued that these school systems are blocked from enforcing the law, but the American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana warned that other schools may be sued if they enact the law.

Texas passed a similar law last year, with public schools receiving donated posters. Following a lawsuit, a federal judge ordered several school districts to remove the displays