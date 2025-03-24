TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Monday Commute

Daily commute updates can be found here:

Left lane blocked on I-10 WB @ Dalrymple

Traffic lights not working on Airline Hwy Both NB/SB at Beechwood Drive (8:22 a.m.)

Traffic lights not working on Harding Blvd Both EB/WB at Plank Rd (8:30 a.m.)