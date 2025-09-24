79°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: La. 70 near Raymond Tullier Road in Ascension Parish reopens

Wednesday, September 24 2025
SORRENTO — La. 70 near Raymond Tullier Road in Ascension Parish was closed in both directions Wednesday morning. 

The closure was caused by downed power lines.

The closure was reported around 8 a.m. By noon, the road had reopened.

