92°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: La. 42 reopened at La. 930 in Prairieville after multi-car crash
PRAIRIEVILLE — The westbound lane of La. 42 at La. 930 was shut down Monday after a multi-vehicle crash. It has since reopened.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the crash left drivers and passengers with minor injuries and to expect delays when traveling in the area.
Trending News
Ascension Parish Fire also responded to the crash.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
St. George meeting tonight will be first step in deciding council districts
-
Leaking propane tank causes house fire Sunday night
-
Supermarket raising funds for daughter of longtime employee who was killed
-
LSUPD training new explosives-sniffing dog
-
Nonprofit inspires creativity among children