TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: La. 42 reopened at La. 930 in Prairieville after multi-car crash

1 hour 24 minutes 39 seconds ago Monday, July 08 2024 Jul 8, 2024 July 08, 2024 1:36 PM July 08, 2024 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

PRAIRIEVILLE — The westbound lane of La. 42 at La. 930 was shut down Monday after a multi-vehicle crash. It has since reopened.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the crash left drivers and passengers with minor injuries and to expect delays when traveling in the area.

Ascension Parish Fire also responded to the crash.

