TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-10 West Ramp at MSRB shut down

2 hours 42 minutes 3 seconds ago Friday, January 09 2026 Jan 9, 2026 January 09, 2026 4:13 AM January 09, 2026 in Team 2 Traffic
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Both lanes of I-10 westbound is shut down due to an accident. 

Expect delays, we'll give up you updates when more information becomes available. 

