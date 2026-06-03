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DOTD saves kitten stuck on New Orleans bridge

1 hour 40 minutes 12 seconds ago Wednesday, June 03 2026 Jun 3, 2026 June 03, 2026 6:09 PM June 03, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - A kitten was saved by Department of Transportation and Development workers in New Orleans on Wednesday. 

The kitten was stuck along the ledge of the Crescent City Connection bridge when it was spotted by a nearby resident. 

A DOTD employee in a bucket truck played cat sounds to the tiny kitten, who walked along the ledge and into a trap.

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The kitten was lowered to safety. 

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